PBM provides free accommodation, education to 6,000 orphans

Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) offered free accommodation, meals, and educational opportunities to over 6,000 orphans residing in its Sweet Homes throughout the country, said an official on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, a PBM representative, said the Sweet Homes were situated throughout the country, with 11 in Islamabad and Azad Kashmir Region, 9 in Lahore, 5 in Multan, 3 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 11 in Sindh, 8 in KPK, and four in Balochistan.

In these facilities, orphaned and homeless children are provided with a wide range of complimentary services, including standard accommodation, meals, education, uniforms, books, medical care, skill development programs, laundry services, religious education, and counselling.