PBM provides free accommodation, education to 6,000 orphans

Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) offered free accommodation, meals, and educational opportunities to over 6,000 orphans residing in its Sweet Homes throughout the country, said an official on Wednesday.
Talking to APP, a PBM representative, said the Sweet Homes were situated throughout the country, with 11 in Islamabad and Azad Kashmir Region, 9 in Lahore, 5 in Multan, 3 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 11 in Sindh, 8 in KPK, and four in Balochistan.
In these facilities, orphaned and homeless children are provided with a wide range of complimentary services, including standard accommodation, meals, education, uniforms, books, medical care, skill development programs, laundry services, religious education, and counselling.
Islamabad:The Task Force of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited on Wednesday conducted raids against gas theft and...
Rawalpindi:City Traffic Police is fully committed to eliminate the encroachments in a bid to maintain traffic flow....
It is a great effort, a soul-touching poetry. Readers get inspiration from the thoughts of the poet. A recurring...
Rawalpindi:Finally, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has taken notice of the stoppage of water...
Islamabad:As we slowly transition into the much cooler months of 2023, after bearing the scorching heat of summer, the...
Islamabad:On Thursday, the world comes together to celebrate “World Teachers’ Day,” a day dedicated to...