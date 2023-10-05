Extortionist impersonating himself as journalist arrested

LAHORE:Lower Mall police arrested a suspect involved in harassing and minting money from restaurant owners by impersonating himself as a journalist.

The arrested suspect was identified as Muhammad Ali. Many press cards were recovered from his custody. The suspect would blackmail restaurant owners by threatening, impersonating himself as a journalist. He would also harass and mint money from them. The initial investigations suggested that he was a history-sheeter and was involved in other cases also.

Suspected drug dealer arrested

CIA Kahna arrested a suspected drug dealer and recovered over 35kg charas. DSP Qaiser Aziz said that the suspect was smuggling drugs by packing it in 28 packets and hiding in hidden space of the car. A CIA team on information raided and arrested the suspect. He was identified as Ibrar Saleem. The suspect was involved in smuggling the drugs in educational institutes and posh residential areas.

ACE official arrested

Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab (ACE) arrested ACE Assistant Director at Nankana Sahib and registered a case against him for helping an arrested accused person run away. Spokesperson for ACE said that AD Khalid Mehmood along with a team was escorting an accused person Pervaiz Amjad after arresting him. Amjad’s accomplices had attacked the ACE team and tried to get him freed. Mehmood did not offer any resistance. He also kept his senior officers unaware of the incident.

Body found

Body of a 40-year-old woman was recovered from canal near Jail Road. A passerby spotted the body in canal and alerted police. A police team reached the spot on information and shifted the body to morgue.