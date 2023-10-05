35pc raise in FJMU employees’ salaries; uplift projects approved

LAHORE:The 34th Syndicate meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), presided over by Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram, has approved development projects of FJMU and a 35% increase in the salaries of employees.

The FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal welcomed all the members of the Syndicate, and Registrar Prof Muhammad Nadeem performed his duties as Secretary Syndicate.

Special Secretary (Operations), SHC&ME Department, Mansoor Ahmad (online), Deputy Secretary Finance Department, Dr Tayyab Hayyat, Additional Director Law & Parliamentary Affairs Department, Punjab Shahid Imtiaz, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kamran Khalid Khawaja and other members of the Syndicate, attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the recommendations from the FJMU Academic Council and Finance and Planning Committee were presented by the Registrar, and Treasurer for approval of the budget estimates, a 35% increase in the salaries of employees as per the notification of ad hoc relief allowance, tender of framework contracts for SGRH, procurement plans, service delivery and development projects and other financial matters, which were approved by the Syndicate.

The minister apprised that according to the CM’s vision, efforts were being made to provide better health facilities to the ailing humanity. Special attention is being given to quality research in the medical institutions in Punjab. He appreciated the Administration of FJMU and SGRH, for making cost saving during the procurement process.

A senior member of Syndicate FJMU, Syed Farrukh Ali, congratulated the VC Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, and the Faculty of FJMU for achieving unremarkable milestones in the month of August 2023, especially on Lifetime Achievement Award by the GCU, Lahore.