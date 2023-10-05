It’s like we’re at home, Babar surprised by Indian welcome

AHMEDABAD, India: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said Wednesday his team “was not expecting” the warm reception they have received in India, claiming “it’s like we are at home”.
Babar Azam and the Pakistan squad landed in Hyderabad under tight security last week for two warm-up matches before they kickstart their tournament against the Netherlands at the same venue on Friday.
“I think the hospitality was nice - we were not expecting this, but I think the way people are responding towards our team, everyone enjoyed it,” Azam said in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
Pakistan will take on India at Ahmedabad’s 132,000-capacity stadium on October 14.
“We are a week in Hyderabad so it is not like we are in India, it is like we are home. I think it’s a golden opportunity for everyone to give their 100 percent and enjoy the tournament.”
“The moment we landed in Hyderabad, the way people welcomed us from the airport to the hotel and even on the ground in the last (warm-up) match, we felt good,” said Azam.
But he added: “It would have been better if we had fans from our side. We will hope to get such support in every match, in every stadium, in every match.”
Many players at the World Cup have experience of Indian pitches due to their participation in the Indian Premier League. Pakistan players are banned from taking part.
However, Azam does not see this as a disadvantage in their World Cup planning.
“There is no pressure at all. The (India) conditions are similar to Pakistan and Asia,” said Azam.
“It’s just that the boundaries are small here and the bowlers have little margin for error.
“It will big scoring and you will have to adapt to that. So we will have to play to the best of our ability and give our best shot.” Azam said his team’s bowling, led by pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, remains their “strength”.
PPP strongly reacted to a statement of JUIF on elections, saying Fazlur Rehman’s hesitation to demand fresh...
ISLAMABAD: Army chief General Asim Munir discussed the “recent regional developments” with US Defense Secretary...
ISLAMABAD: The apex committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council on Wednesday resolved to fast-track the...
Punjab Police have sought an exemption to stop releasing information on incidents of violence against women in the...
The story of a failed marriage with the title ‘Aik Yaad’ was staged at the Arts Council of Pakistan on Wednesday...
Officials of Ministry of Finance opposed increasing policy rates in Senate Standing Committee on Finance meeting,...