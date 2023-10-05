Special children explore beauty of Keenjhar Lake resort

In celebration of World Tourism Day, the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) on Tuesday extended a heartfelt invitation to children from Darul Sukun, a Karachi-based non-profit organisation dedicated to caring for individuals with special needs.

The purpose was to offer special children a delightful day at the enchanting Keenjhar Lake holiday resort located in Thatta. Managing Director STDC Feyaz Ali Shah warmly welcomed the children, inviting them to experience leisure and enjoyment. He said, "Tourism should be an experience that is open to everyone”.