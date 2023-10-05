Narcotics seized at Karachi airport

In a coordinated operation, personnel from Pakistan Customs, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), and Airport Security Force (ASF) successfully seized two and a half kilograms of hashish and other narcotics at Jinnah International Airport on Wednesday.

Customs spokesman Syed Irfan Ali reported that during international personnel working together at the joint luggage search counter for passengers, uncovered 2,700 grams of hashish and 1,000 grams of methamphetamine (ice) drugs through a thorough examination of the baggage belonging to a passenger named Kalimullah from Karachi, who had arrived via an Air Arabia flight.

The passenger had concealed the drugs within an animal-shaped decoration piece crafted from plaster of Paris. The international value of the seized narcotics is estimated at Rs56 million. The accused had been charged under the Customs and Narcotics Act and had been formally arrested.