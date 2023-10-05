Naseem’s absence puts pressure on Haris: Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: The absence of Naseem Shah has exposed Pakistan’s bowling attack with the likes of Haris Rauf now feeling the heat as how to use his firepower in the best possible way, said former chief selector and quality Test left-arm left spinner Iqbal Qasim during an interview with ‘The News’, a day ahead of start of the World Cup.

“Pakistan fast bowling will struggle in the absence of Naseem who is a quality new-ball bowler, knowing well how to put the opposition under pressure up front. His early pressure on the batsmen always helped the bowlers like Haris Rauf to take wickets at first change. Now it would be difficult for Haris to pick the wickets at regular intervals especially in Indian conditions where the World Cup starts from Thursday.”

Iqbal Qasim though wished best of luck to the team, saying that neither team’s combination is up to the mark nor the preparation is there to threaten the leading contenders.

“Naseem’s replacement Hasan Ali does not possess that quality which is required for a fast bowler to pin down the top-order batsmen of the teams like India, England or Australia. His speed and quality is far from the one Naseem Shah is having. Bowling at one time was considered as the main weapon of the Pakistan team would not be as strong on Indian pitches this time around mainly because no real effort was made to prepare back-up in the recent past.”

The former chief selector was critical of spin bowling options available to the Greenshirts. “I think Imad Waseem’s absence from the World Cup will be yet another blow to the team’s cause. You hardly find an all-rounder matching the quality of Imad who could have been an asset to the team in India. Imad being a good batsman also has that uncanny ability which makes him a spinner who has a lot to offer. Bowling with the new and old ball is his quality.”

He praised Usama Mir but said that he was never allowed to use his potential to the fullest. “Even in the warm-up matches he was not allowed to bowl his full quota of overs. It is yet to be seen as how he maintains a good line and length throughout the course of play. I am not a big fan of Mohammad Nawaz who cannot be trusted in easy conditions like the ones we are expected to find in India. Shadab’s form with bat and ball has not been up to the mark in recent years so it would be too difficult for Pakistan spinners to pose a real challenge for the quality opposition.” Iqbal said that batsmen like Saud Shakil and Tayyab Tahir should have been permanent members of the batting line-up.