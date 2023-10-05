Smuggling crackdown

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir has done a commendable job by speeding up the actions against the currency smuggling businesses. These efforts have helped lead to a recovery in the value of the rupee.

While it would be fair to say that such a crackdown should have been initiated long ago, it’s better late than never. Hopefully, all institutions will continue to play a positive role in safeguarding our economy.

Nauman Khan

Swat