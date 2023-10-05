Smuggling crackdown

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir has done a commendable job by speeding up the actions against the currency smuggling businesses. These efforts have helped lead to a recovery in the value of the rupee.
While it would be fair to say that such a crackdown should have been initiated long ago, it’s better late than never. Hopefully, all institutions will continue to play a positive role in safeguarding our economy.
Nauman Khan
Swat
One of the most pressing human rights concerns in Pakistan is the issue of freedom of expression. In recent years,...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Not the answer’ . It is true that capital punishment is not ‘the’ panacea...
In the evolving landscape of official documentation, a significant concern has emerged around the absence of a...
Recently, I took a friend to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Larkana for a checkup. There I saw that...
There is a heated debate going on about young lawyers and how poorly paid they are. In my opinion, these are the kinds...
Pakistan appears to be slipping back to the dark days when deadly terror attacks were a daily occurrence. Operation...