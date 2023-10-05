Recently, I took a friend to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Larkana for a checkup. There I saw that the staff does not treat the visitors and patients well or follow the relevant SOPs before entering the hospital including wearing the proper medical gear when entering a ward. These simple precautionary practices were observed when it was newly established but the staff’s adherence to them appears to have eroded over time.

The facilities of the hospital also appeared to be in quite a sorry state and there also seemed to be a shortage of crucial amenities like hospital beds, with some patients sharing a single bed. What doctors were present were too few to adequately cater to all the patients. The health authorities need to improve the conditions in this hospital for the sake of the people.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana