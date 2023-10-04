Youth commits suicide

CHITRAL: A youth committed suicide after jumping into the river here on Tuesday. The youth, identified as Waqas, a student of BS programme, jumped into the river in the afternoon due to unknown reasons. Eyewitness said that the youth tried to swim but the gushing water swept him away in a jiffy. The rescue personnel managed to recover his body after hectic efforts.
