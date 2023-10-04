Co-accused granted bail in domestic help murder case

KHAIRPUR: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday granted bail to a co-accused in domestic help Fatima Phuriro murder case. The ATC approved bail petition of Aijaz Qazi, a driver of Pir Asad Shah, for security deposit of Rs50,000.

The driver was arrested for alleged facilitation in the crime. Key accused of Fatima murder case Fayyaz Shah and Hina Shah were produced in anti terrorism court last week.

Fayyaz Shah was produced after conclusion of his four days physical remand. The prosecution sought physical remand of accused Hina Shah who had surrendered in the case after remaining at large for over a month.

SSP CTD Samiullah Soomro said Hina Shah surrendered due to consistent police raids for her arrest. Ten-year-old Fatima had died in the mansion of Asad Shah and the video of her death went viral on social media.