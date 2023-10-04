Pak envoy to Russia assumes office

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s new Ambassador to the Russian Federation Muhammad Khalid Jamali has assumed his new assignment.

Jamali’s predecessor Shafqat Ali Khan has returned to the headquarters and is being posted as Additional Foreign Secretary.Jamali met the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko to present a copy of his credentials and expressed satisfaction that currently the relations between the two countries were on a steady positive trajectory.

He reminded the Russian dignitary that developing excellent relations with the Russian Federation was one of the priorities of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Jamali resolved to build on the positive momentum in the bilateral relations in order to expand cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

In another development, it has been stated that Pakistan’s new ambassador to China Kahlil Hashmi will assume his assignment in Beijing early next month.

He is replacing Moeen ul Haq who has attained superannuation early this year but is looking after the office till arrival of his replacement.

Khalil Hashmi, who was Pakistan’s permanent representative in Geneva headquarters of the United Nations, will be replaced with Dr. Bilal Ahmad who was director general in the Foreign Office.

Pakistan’s ambassador Sahibzada Ahmad Khan will be returning to the headquarters later this month on attaining superannuation. Sahibzada didn’t show interest in extension in service.

A talented officer, Sahibzada served as Chief of Protocol state of Pakistan before becoming High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and afterwards ambassador to Cuba, as he is calling it a day in Bangkok now.

The sources pointed out that the Foreign Office was working on a fresh list for posting/transfer of new ambassadors/high commissioners which would be submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for authorization as reshuffle in diplomatic assignments had been made six months ago.

Pakistan’s former ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram Rathor was designated to be new ambassador for Indonesia vice Muhammad Hassan, but Ameer Khuram’s appointment has been changed.He has now been appointed as Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia Pacific) to replace Imran Ahmad Siddiquee who has become High Commissioner for Bangladesh.