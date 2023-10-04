Forensic analysis of evidence of May 9 cases almost complete

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has almost completed the forensic assessment of evidences against the PTI activists involved in targeting the military installations on May 9 and is ready to compile the challan, sources in the interior ministry confided to The News.

The forensic process confirms direct involvement of about 190 accused arrested by the police on and after May 9.

The accused also include those who are at still at large and instigated the party activists through their Vlogs to violence.

“The leadership involved in inciting the activists to rioting and violence has been identified as a result of forensic procedure,” the sources said.

The FIA was helped out by the Nadra and sensitive intelligence agencies in collecting transparent, patent and indisputable evidences.

The mutineers have been identified through the footages of attacks on the military installations, including the GHQ and Corp Commander House and monuments of national martyrs.

“Evidences of more or less than 200 accused have gone through the forensic procedure which verified their participation in violence, including those who disappeared from the scene after May 9,” the sources said.

The authorities had directed the forensic procedure managers to maintain transparency and precision during the forensic assessment, the sources said, adding, “The suspects are a diverse group of individuals, including students, labourers, and political activists.

The forensic material includes physical evidence, such as weapons, ammunition, explosives, and other materials that could be used to commit violence, while digital evidence, such as cell phone records, social media posts, and CCTV footage and eyewitness testimonies, has been taken as prime evidence, the sources said.

The specific evidences supporting the case against the 200 arrested people have not been known. However, it is likely that the evidence includes a combination of physical, digital, and eyewitness testimonies.

The 200 arrested people have not been charged with any crimes, as the nature of the offence would be gauged after receiving the forensic examination report. The government is still investigating their alleged involvement in the violence.

Once the investigation gets completed, the government will decide whether to charge the suspects. “Fairness will be ensured in the process to ensure that no innocent person is charged,” the sources concluded.