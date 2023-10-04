Commissioner wants end to encroachments

LAHORE: Stressing on the elimination of encroachments, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said it was inevitable and there will be no compromise on timely e-registration.

He said this while presiding over the meeting of the four districts here onTuesday.Commissioner Lahore said to clear the building line of the bazaars, old and new permanent encroachments must be demolished. He said that all districts must start a crackdown against encroachments and focus on permanent structure. He said that the main road coming to the districts should be completely cleared of encroachments.

He said that all CEOs of health and education should give timely and regular feedback to DCs on all issues while ACs will give weekly written report of all enforcement departments to end encroachment in Lahore.