CM pins promotion badges on his CSO

LAHORE:Hamza Amanullah, Chief Security Officer of caretaker chief minister has been promoted to the rank of senior SP. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and IG Police Usman Anwar pinned the badges to Hamza Amanullah as Senior SP. CCPO Bilal Kamyana was also present. The chief minister felicitated Hamza Amanullah and expressed his best wishes for his continued success in his new role.