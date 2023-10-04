SZH doctors continue strike

LAHORE:Patients are facing severe difficulties as the strike in Shaikh Zayed Hospital's Out-Patient Department (OPD) continued for the eighth day along with staff’s protest demonstration and sit-in in front of Admin Block over the issue of non-payment of salaries.

The doctors and medical staff raised slogans against the federal government and hospital’s management. They urged the government and hospital administration to immediately pay salaries to doctors and staff of Sheikh Zayed Hospital, who have been deprived of their pays for two months. In circumstances of high inflation, the employees are facing extremely difficult situation as their stoves turned cold, electricity was cut-off due to non-payment of bills. According to the federal budget of 2023, the employees said the salaries rather should be increased by 30 percent. The federal government’s hospital in Lahore is suffering owing to financial problems; therefore, those responsible for the destruction of the hospital should be held accountable. They vowed to continue protest until the demands are met.