Nepal hit by two earthquakes, injuring 11

KATHMANDU: Two earthquakes rocked western Nepal on Tuesday, injuring 11 people, damaging homes and triggering a landslide that blocked a major highway, authorities said.
The landslide after the quakes of magnitude 6.3 and 5.3 in the district of Bajhang, bordering India, blocked the road to the southern plains, interior ministry official Rama Acharya said. The quakes, centred in Talkot and Chainpur, struck at an interval of about 30 minutes. Police official Bharat Bahadur Shah said 11 people — seven women and four men — were injured and were being treated in hospital.
