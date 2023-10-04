Saeed Khan likely to part ways with national hockey team

ISLAMABAD: National hockey team head coach-cum-manager Saeed Khan has reportedly conveyed his inability to continue with the national team following Pakistan’s failure to make it to the semi-finals of the Asian Games for the first time ever.

A well-placed source has told ‘The News’ that Saeed has conveyed his displeasure over mishandling of the entire training and competition meant to prepare the outfit for the important event in the best possible way. The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) however has asked him to continue till conclusion of the Games.

Originally designated as the manager of the team, Saeed was surprisingly asked to coach the team going into the Asian Games. Neither Saeed trained the team in the recent past nor was he aware of the players’ strongest and weakest points.

“A patchy approach was seen in the team’s preparations and participation in the Asian Games. Those who were responsible for the team’s training/coaching and also spent time with the players were not allowed to accompany the team. How a totally new official could make players take on some tough teams,” a source privy to the hockey activities in China told ‘The News’.

He added that Saeed has conveyed his inability to continue with the team any further. However, he was requested by the PHF officials back home to continue with the team till the final game.

Pakistan are to play Malaysia for the fifth-position match on October 6 following which the team will fly back home. Saeed was reported to have told the PHF officials back home that a revolution in Pakistan hockey is need of the hour.

“While India and other countries invest heavily to improve their players’ financial plight. They also provide necessary equipment to help the team match the best in the world but we are not in a position to take along the coaches associated with the team during the camp training. India had ten support staff members while Pakistan team just had only two officials and on top of that Saeed was given a role that did not suit his capabilities,” the source said.

In another development, even captain Umar Bhutta was seriously thinking of calling it a day. He has expressed his desire to hang his boots after conclusion of the Games more because of his growing age. Bhutta is the most experienced of the Pakistan hockey players currently busy at the international stage.

“Apparently, he is upset because of players’ plight and believes that unless and until Pakistan players get the deserving financial cover, there are no chances of any improvement. The team members have yet to get any financial reward even their dues since they last played in the Asia Cup. Bhutta is expected to announce his retirement from international hockey after arriving back home,” a source close to the team said. Pakistan team is to train twice before taking on Malaysia in the fifth position play-off scheduled for October 6.