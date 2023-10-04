Yasir carries Pakistan's hope in javelin throw event today

LAHORE: Pakistan’s No2 javelin thrower Mohammad Yasir Sultan on Tuesday said that he would pull off his best in the javelin throw event of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday (today).

“Yes I am hundred percent fit and will inshaAllah pull off my best,” Yasir told ‘The News’ in a chat from Hangzhou on Tuesday. The event will begin at 4:05pm PST. After Arshad Nadeem’s pullout due to a knee injury, Yasir is now Pakistan’s sole medal hope in the event which will carry a handful of quality athletes, including world and Olympic champion India’s Neeraj Chopra.

Yasir shot to fame when he snared a bronze medal in the Asian Championships in Bangkok last July with his personal best throw of 79.93 metre. He has undergone tough training for the Asian Games which also offers him a golden opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He will need to achieve an 85.50 metre throw if he is to qualify for the Olympics. Yasir is excited to compete at the big stage. “I am very excited,” Yasir said. “Yes, there is pressure. You know there is good pressure and there is bad pressure and I feel good pressure. I will compete according to the plans. My morale is high.