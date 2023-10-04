Yasir carries Pakistan's hope in javelin throw event today

LAHORE: Pakistan’s No2 javelin thrower Mohammad Yasir Sultan on Tuesday said that he would pull off his best in the javelin throw event of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday (today).
“Yes I am hundred percent fit and will inshaAllah pull off my best,” Yasir told ‘The News’ in a chat from Hangzhou on Tuesday. The event will begin at 4:05pm PST. After Arshad Nadeem’s pullout due to a knee injury, Yasir is now Pakistan’s sole medal hope in the event which will carry a handful of quality athletes, including world and Olympic champion India’s Neeraj Chopra.
Yasir shot to fame when he snared a bronze medal in the Asian Championships in Bangkok last July with his personal best throw of 79.93 metre. He has undergone tough training for the Asian Games which also offers him a golden opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He will need to achieve an 85.50 metre throw if he is to qualify for the Olympics. Yasir is excited to compete at the big stage. “I am very excited,” Yasir said. “Yes, there is pressure. You know there is good pressure and there is bad pressure and I feel good pressure. I will compete according to the plans. My morale is high.
LONDON: The World Cup which gets underway on Thursday will provide a sharp focus for One-day International cricket and...
AHMEDABAD: If you can judge a tournament by the number of replica tops sold, the Cricket World Cup in India opening...
ISLAMABAD: National hockey team head coach-cum-manager Saeed Khan has reportedly conveyed his inability to continue...
HYDERABAD, India: Australia defeated Pakistan by 14 runs in their warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,...
LAHORE: Aamer Jamal's explosive innings of 41 off 16 balls, coupled with an impressive collective bowling performance...
AHMEDABAD: Defending champions England take on New Zealand in Thursday´s opening match of the World Cup in a rematch...