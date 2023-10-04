Celtic aim to end 10-year UCL drought against Lazio

GLASGOW: Once feared as a fortress of European football, Celtic are aiming to end a 10-year wait for a Champions League win at home when Lazio visit Parkhead on Wednesday. Brendan Rodgers wasted no time on his return as the Hoops´ manager in revealing his ambition is to finally make a mark on the Champions League.

In domestic football, Celtic remain in a class of their own having won 11 of the last 12 Scottish Premiership titles and four domestic trebles in the past six seasons. But Rodgers was in charge during his first spell at the club the last time the Hoops won a game in Europe´s elite competition in 2017 away to Anderlecht. After failing to qualify for the next four seasons, Celtic collected just two points from six games on their return to the Champions League last season under Ange Postecoglou despite some impressive performances.

The reality facing Rodgers was laid bare in a 2-0 defeat to Feyenoord two weeks ago. After a bright start, the visitors were undone by red cards to new signings Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm, whose inexperience showed on their Champions League debuts.