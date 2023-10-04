 
Pakistan overpower South Korea in kabaddi

By Our Correspondent
October 04, 2023

LAHORE: Following a huge defeat in the opener at the hands of Iran, Pakistan on Tuesday made a strong comeback when they conquered South Korea in their Group B show of the men’s kabaddi event of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The Green-shirts prevailed over the last edition’s runners-up 56-21. Pakistan will now face Malaysia in their third round show and a victory will push the Green-shirts in the semi-finals.