Rebuilt Leipzig ready for Man City Champions League test

BERLIN: RB Leipzig face Champions League title holders Manchester City on Wednesday, having emerged strongly from a summer rebuild which could have derailed the young club.

Champions League regulars who had just won their second German Cup in succession, Leipzig lost four first-team players to big money deals in the summer, underlining their place in the European football hierarchy -- still viewed as a small-club outsider.

Centre-back Josko Gvardiol moved to Wednesday´s opponents City, midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool and top scorer Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea all for large transfer fees, while Konrad Laimer went to domestic rivals Bayern Munich on a free.

But continuing their remarkable ability to identify and develop young talent, RB brought in several new players from across Europe, many of whom have already shone in a Leipzig uniform.

Leipzig´s record so far this season -- seven wins and just one loss from nine matches in all competitions while having faced Bayern twice -- shows Marco Rose´s rebuilt side is ahead of schedule and likely to be a real challenge for Man City.

Leipzig took in more than 240 million euros ($250 million) in the summer, much of which was promptly re-invested in new arrivals.

Lois Openda, who scored 21 goals to help Lens finish just one point behind champions Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 last season, joined the club, as did 20-year-old PSG loanee Xavi Simons.

Leipzig brought in Castello Lukeba, 20, from Lyon to replace Gvardiol at centre-back, while Slovenian striking prodigy Benjamin Sesko, also 20, joined from sister club Red Bull Salzburg. The additions, particularly those up front, have quickly taken to life in Leipzig.

Of particular concern was replacing Nkunku´s output, with the France forward scoring 47 and assisting 43 in 119 matches during his time in Saxony. Simons has three goals and four assists after six league fixtures, while Openda already has four strikes and has laid on two more across the same period.