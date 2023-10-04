KWSC increases GPS water quota to meet growing needs

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has increased the water quota under General Public Service (GPS) from 400,000 gallons to 600,000 gallons.

The chief operating officer of the KWSC has taken the decision in the light of an increasing demand of water through water tankers in all the districts of Karachi. In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the KWSC said the decision had been taken in the view of the difficulties the citizens were facing due to the water corporation’s ongoing drive against water hydrants.

CEO KWSC Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed took the step to provide GPS on all government hydrants of the KWSC and increased the quota by 50 percent. In this context, Incharge Hydrants Cell KWSC Elahi Bakhsh Bhutto said 0.6 million gallons of water would be provided daily under the GPS at the seven government hydrants of the KWSC where earlier, 0.4 million gallons of water were being supplied daily.

He said a total of 2.8 million gallons of water was supplied in the seven districts of the city, which had been increased to 4.2 million gallons. Ahmed said illegal hydrants had been eradicated by joint action taken by the Sindh Rangers and the water and sewerage corporation against water thieves, due to which the demand for water from the government hydrants of the water corporation had increased. Therefore, keeping in mind the concern of the citizens, the General Public Service quota on government hydrants had been increased, he added. He said that providing better water supply and drainage facilities to the citizens was one of their top priorities.