Justice Irfan Saadat Khan takes oath as SHC acting CJ

Senior Sindh High Court judge Justice Irfan Saadat Khan took the oath as acting chief justice of the high court in a ceremony on Tuesday. Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi administered the oath to Justice Khan, who has been appointed acting CJ after the retirement of Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh on October 2. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the SHC and attended by the high court judges, federal and provincial law officers, and bar representatives.

Justice Khan will work as acting CJ till the appointment of a regular chief justice by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan. He was elevated as judge of the SHC on September 25, 2009 and he is the most senior judge of the court.