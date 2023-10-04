Electoral challenge

The ECP has announced that elections will be held in January next year. We desperately need a credible and transparent election in order to end political instability. This places a huge responsibility on the shoulders of the ECP and the political parties. Allegations or reports of vote-rigging, ballot stuffing, intimidation at polling stations, and abuse of state resources undermine the credibility of the electoral process. Hence, it is important to properly monitor the electoral process and respond to any complaints swiftly.

Rehana Rafique

Rawalpindi