RTI key to eradicating corruption in govt depts: governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman said that Right to Information (RTI) has a key role in eradicating corruption in government institutions, making the work of public officials effective and in good governance. He said this while addressing a function organised on the eve of 'Right to Information Day' at the Governor’s House on Monday.

The function was organised by Punjab Information Commission (PIC) in collaboration with Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI). Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah, senior judges, lawyers, vice chancellors and principals of various colleges were also present at the function.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the main purpose of this event is to highlight the importance of RTI in the development of the country. He said that in several countries, the RTI law is effectively implemented, the level of corruption is low, and there is good governance.

He said that it is a good omen that Pakistan is among the 125 countries in the world where RTI has been implemented as a law. He expressed hope that the Punjab Government will ensure speeding up the system of providing basic information through the websites of government departments.

He said the RTI Act ensures transparency in the financial and administrative affairs of government institutions. The governor further said that the PIC has shown remarkable performance in the last five years. He said that PIC not only disposed off more than 20,000 Right to Information appeals, but also held numerous seminars throughout Punjab regarding the training of public information officers and awareness of RTI to the public.

On this occasion, Mehboob Qadir Shah said that RTI is the key to establishing a welfare state. The governor also distributed RTI awards to 35 best activists who rendered outstanding services for RTI.