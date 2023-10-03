SZH doctors continue strike

LAHORE:A doctors alliance at Sheikh Zayed Hospital continued their strike and protest on seventh consecutive day on Monday on the matter of non-payment of salaries to the hospital staff for two months.
A peaceful protest, led by representatives of YDA Punjab, was organised at the main entrance of Sheikh Zayed Hospital. They were holding banners, placards and chanting slogans against unprecedented delay in the salaries of hospital staff as well as against apathy of the federal government and the hospital management in this regard.
According to the unanimous decision of the GHA, the shutdown of outdoor services and protest will continue until the demands are met and any delay will force them to intensity of the protest. In view of the administration’s indifference in the matter, the elective operation theatre list will be completely closed with effect from Tuesday (today). The protest and sit-in will continue until the salaries are paid, they said.
