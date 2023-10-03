CM launches special education admission campaign

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi officially launched a special education admission campaign and initiated the distribution of assistive devices for special children here Monday.

In his address, the chief minister expressed gratitude towards all those involved in serving special children. Highlighting the expansion of special centres in areas like Johar Town, the CM reaffirmed that endeavours for special children would be undertaken as acts of duty and devotion.

Reflecting on his visit to the Government Pilot School on Wahdat Road, he expressed personal dismay at the situation. The school, housing 1,650 students, had only 60 appointed teachers, with 35 on Election Commission duty and the rest on leave. A mere 10 to 15 teachers were left to educate the vast student population, leading to a concerning decline in quality. The CM asserted that the responsibility for rectifying these conditions lies with the administration, not the children.

He called attention to the collective responsibility of the education department, its secretary, and minister in ensuring quality education and improving school conditions. Notable figures like Akhtar Rasool, Qari Sadaqat Ali, General Zaheer, General Bilal, and General Naveed Anjum had all attended the Pilot School on Wahdat Road, which, the CM lamented, were neglected.

Condemning the water quality, the CM stated that children were being subjected to harm in the name of drinking water. He uncovered a distressing revelation: students were facing an impending exam on Islamic Studies without having received any prior education. Books and notebooks lay untouched, as there was no one to teach.

The chief minister addressed the media role in the state of the Pilot School, urging them to amplify such crucial issues. He underscored that in seven years, not a single teacher had been appointed for 11th and 12th classes, a testament to the dire condition of the entire education department. With over half a million employees in the education sector, the CM questioned whether schools unable to function adequately should remain open.

He regretfully noted that it took eight months to uncover the dire state of this school. He concluded the event by presenting wheelchairs, hearing aids, and white canes to special children, while also awarding medals and prizes to exceptional students in both academics and sports.

Caretaker CM also visited Government Higher Secondary School, Wahdat Road, assessed the classrooms, interacted with the students, and scrutinised the adherence to Conjunctivitis SOPs. Expressing his concern, he directed for the rigorous enforcement of these SOPs.

The CM was dismayed to learn that for the past seven years, there had been no teachers assigned to instruct students in the 11th and 12th grades.

Inspecting the water filter plant, the CM expressed his dissatisfaction upon finding it encrusted with rust. He rebuked the Secretary School Education and the CEO Education, remarking that it was unacceptable for children to be exposed to contaminated water. He posed the question of accountability for such a serious lapse.

The students conveyed their grievances to the CM, detailing how, when present, teachers were often preoccupied with their mobile phones or even dozed off during class.

He summoned Education Minister Mansoor Qadir, as well as the Secretary School and CEO Education to the school. He questioned why, in the face of a glaring teacher shortage, no efforts were made to hire instructors on a contractual basis, underscoring that this pertained to the future prospects of the children.

He summoned the school administration and officials from the schools department to a meeting at his office later in the evening.

CM, cabinet members inspect refurbishment of The Mall

The chief minister, accompanied by the cabinet members, visited Mall Road and inspected the work of planting quality grass in the greenbelt to create a dust-free road and issued necessary instructions to PHA DG regarding this initiative.

The CM highlighted that the development of a dust-free model road on the primary artery of the City is in progress.

Meanwhile, caretaker CM inspected the Khalid Butt Chowk underpass project. During the visit, he issued directives to ensure efficient traffic management throughout the construction process and underscored the imperative of completing the project on schedule. He emphasised the need for a concerted effort to meet this objective.

Naqvi extends solidarity to martyred cop's family

Caretaker CM visited the residence of the late police official, Haroon-ur-Rashid, who was martyred in a terrorist attack on the Isa Khel Kundal check post in Mianwali. Mohsin Naqvi also made a stop at the Kundal Check Post to uplift the spirits of the Police force.

The CM met with the mother, brothers, wife, and children of the late cop, offering his condolences and showing heartfelt affection towards them. He recited Fateha for the martyred cop.

The CM announced that the road leading to the martyred cop’s residence would be named after him, and measures would be taken to construct and repair the 4km stretch. He assured that both the children of the cop would be enrolled in the finest schools, with all educational expenses being covered by the Punjab government.

The CM arrived at the Isa Khel Kundal check post in Mianwali to bolster the morale of the dedicated police personnel. He announced that the check post would be renamed in honour of Shaheed Haroon-ur-Rashid.