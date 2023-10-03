Sri Lanka U19 to tour Pakistan from October 12

LAHORE: Sri Lanka U19 is set to embark on a tour to Pakistan for one four-day and five one-day matches from October 15 to 31 while the matches will be contested at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

Whereas, Sri Lanka U19 will travel to Pakistan on October 12, while the first ball will be bowled at 0930 PKT. As per the ICC’s eligibility criteria for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024, players born on or after 1 September 2004 will be eligible to get selected.

This will be Pakistan U19's second bilateral series this year. In April, Pakistan U19 toured Bangladesh and featured in a series consisted of one four-day, five one-dayers and one T20.

Pakistan U19 won all the three-format series, winning the one-day series 4-1. Last year in November, Bangladesh U19 toured Pakistan and played one four-day, three one-dayers and two T20 match series in Multan.

Usman Wahla, PCB Director – International Cricket: “We are delighted to welcome the Sri Lanka U19 team to Pakistan for this exciting bilateral series.

The series will provide an excellent platform for young talent to showcase their skills and gain an invaluable experience ahead of next year’s ICC U19 World Cup.