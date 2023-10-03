BankIslami names new president

KARACHI: BankIslami has appointed Rizwan Ata as its new President and CEO, a statement said on Monday.

Ata has bought with him a wealth of experience and a profound understanding of the Islamic banking industry. Having been associated with BankIslami for the past five years in the capacity of group head distribution, he has played a pivotal role in driving the bank’s exceptional growth and success during this period. He also held the position of deputy CEO at BankIslami.

Before joining BankIslami, he held various leadership positions in both local and international banks. He served as the group head of Islamic banking at Bank Alfalah, the group chief of Islamic banking at Allied Bank, and held leadership roles at Meezan Bank as the group head of branch network and SME. His extensive experience also includes leadership roles at Emirates Bank International.

Ata’s impressive professional journey is complemented by a strong academic background. He holds a Master's Degree from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and possesses leadership and management certifications from renowned institutions such as INSEAD and the University of London.