3 family members injured in roof collapse

LAHORE: Three persons including a minor girl were injured in TR roof collapse incident at Police Chowki Wali Gali Thokar Niaz Baig, here on Sunday. Police said that the persons were sitting in a room when its roof caved in.As a result all of them were buried under debris. On getting information, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation.Later, the rescuers shifted the injured persons to Jinnah Hospital.