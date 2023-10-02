Dengue control efforts in Lakki Marwat a success, meeting told

LAKKI MARWAT: Only four confirmed cases of dengue surfaced in the last eight months in Lakki Marwat district.It was disclosed during a meeting of the dengue control and prevention committee chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Wazir, said an official on Sunday.

In attendance were Assistant Commissioner Yasir Nazir, Additional AC Gohar Ali, District Health Officer Dr Abdugul, entomologist Jamil Khan, Malaria Control Programme Focal Person Aziz Khan, Assistant District Education Officer Hashim Khan, tehsil municipal officers and others.

A health official, Jamil Khan, told the meeting that efforts by all stakeholders under the supervision of district administration helped contain the vector borne disease. He said all four cases diagnosed with dengue virus had a travel history.

“One of them was a member of Tableeghi Jamaat and had come to the district from Sindh”, he maintained, saying other three dengue-hit patients were labourers and they had come to their native areas from Lahore.

The official said that dengue isolation wards had been established both for male and female patients at the hospitals in Lakki, Naurang, Tajazai, Titterkhel and Tajori hospitals.He said besides fumigation, the Health Department with support of tehsil municipal administrations and local government department was conducting larvicide activities across the district.

The additional deputy commissioner reiterated that the district administration would ensure proper implementation of the dengue control and prevention plan.He asked the tehsil municipal officers to conduct anti-mosquito spray in their respective areas, remove garbage dumps, clean sewerage drains and improve sanitation system and hygiene conditions.