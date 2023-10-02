Free medical camp arranged for destitute kids

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) and Zarmina Foundation joined hands to organise a free medical camp at Zamung Kor, a model institute set up by the provincial government for the state children.

Seven hundred children of the institution benefited from the camp. The team of doctors, under the initiative, created individual medical files for each student, which will be updated after every check-up activity.

The children were also trained regarding personal hygiene, how to wash their hands, avoid diseases by keeping their bodies clean, the importance of keeping their teeth clean, and other issues to ensure the health of these children is safe. Free dental kits were also distributed among the children participating in the camp.

PDF Chairman Bilal Sethi, also the chief guest of the event, along with general secretary Malik Mubasher Khan, Chairman Zarmina Foundation Malik Shahid Khan, CEO Triumphant Trading Muhammad Aizaz Sethi, social activist Beenish Irfan Khan and administrative staff of Zamung Kor visited the camp and inquired about problems of the children.

On the occasion, PDF Chairman Bilal Sethi said that a medical camp benefits hundreds of patients. “In this era of inflation, we have to support each other. We will support the institutions that raise orphans. It is because of those who think of others that this world is alive,” he added. He said that in view of the current economic situation, the role of social organisations is commendable as they serve as the right arm of the government.

A social figure, Beenish Irfan, who has been carrying out social services for the last 18 years, administered medicines to the children of Zamung Kor.She said that children are an important part of society, and we should pay special attention to these children so that in the future, they may play their role in building a strong economy.The volunteer team of PDF at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University, Peshawar, also collected donations for the medical camp.