‘Ring Road to be completed in one year’

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be completed during one year, said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta.

He informed that the ring road would become har­binger of development in the region. He said that the construction work of 38.3 km long Rawalpindi Ring Road project had been started and all-out efforts would be made to complete the project within stipulated time frame. Rawalpindi Ring Road would have total five interchanges at Banth, Chak Beli Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and Thalian while industrial zones would be set up around the Ring Road.

The Ring Road is a very important public welfare project, the Commissioner said adding, the elements who were saying that Rawalpindi Ring Road project had been shelved would be disappointed now. He said that the ring road project would provide market linkages to the economic zones and create alternate business opportunities to the business community.