Lesco detects 1,330 tempered metres in Sept

Islamabad: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) on has detected 1,330 tempered and slow metres in September during the ongoing anti power theft across all circles of the company.

The Iesco spokesperson told that 77,998 meters were checked during the drive in September and fine of over Rs80.95 million was imposed on the power pilferers. Some 287 FIRs were registered against the power thieves and 233 of them were arrested during the said period, he said. Local administration and police were fully assisting the operation teams of the company in the drive, he said.