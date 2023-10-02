Anti-polio drive kicks off today

Islamabad: A country-wide anti-polio campaign is commencing from today (Monday) in which over forty million children will be administered the polio vaccine along with the supplementary dose of vitamin A.
According to details, thousands of teams have been formed in the drive against the crippling disease with hopes to eliminate the virus this year. The campaign is applicable in all provinces of the country including the capital city of Islamabad.
