102 test positive for dengue from twin cities in a day

Rawalpindi:The dengue fever outbreak is hitting the population with almost the same intensity in both the federal capital and Rawalpindi district from where another 102 individuals have tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients so far registered from the twin cities to 2177.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday has revealed that as many as 53 new patients have been tested positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients so far confirmed positive from the district to 1194 while confirmation of another 49 patients positive for the infection from Islamabad Capital Territory has taken tally from the federal capital to 983. It is important that the infection has so far claimed no life from ICT and Rawalpindi district.

The worst hit areas by dengue fever outbreak in Rawalpindi include Dhoke Munshee, Kotha Kallan and Gulistan Colony as well over 41 per cent of the total dengue fever patients so far reported from the district belong to the three localities making the situation alarming for the residents living there.

To date, a total of 263 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from Dhoke Munshee including 76 patients reported in the last seven days while 131 patients have so far been reported from Kotha Kallan including 36 patients in the last one week. From Gulistan Colony, a total of 97 confirmed dengue fever patients have so far been reported this year.

According to the district health department Rawalpindi, the number of admitted patients at the three teaching hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital on Sunday morning was recorded as 144 of which 105 had already been tested positive for dengue fever. As many as 10 patients undergoing treatment at the Pindi hospitals were in critical condition on Sunday morning.

On the other hand, over 68 per cent of the total dengue fever patients so far registered from ICT have been reported from the rural areas in the federal capital. To date, a total of 672 patients have been confirmed positive from rural areas while 311 confirmed patients have been reported positive from urban areas of the federal capital.