Monday October 02, 2023
Lahore

Polio campaign starts today

By Our Correspondent
October 02, 2023

LAHORE:The second national polio immunisation campaign of the year starts in Punjab from Monday (today).

The campaign in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad will continue for seven days, while it will last for five days in other districts. Around 204,000 polio workers and supervisors will participate in the drive to immunise 21.26 million children under the age of five against polio.