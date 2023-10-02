Pak players move ahead in Asian Games squash

LAHORE: Pakistan’s squash players did well in the men’s and women’s singles as they won their first round matches of the 19th Asian Games on Sunday.

Pakistan’s seasoned player Nasir Iqbal downed Natthapat Theeraslip of Thailand 3-0 in the round of 32 to make it to the pre-quarter-finals.He notched the win with 11-7, 11-6, 11-3 scores.

Mohammad Asim Khan defeated Widjaja of Singapore 3-1 in the men’s singles round of 32 to advance to the pre-quarter-finals. After losing the first set 4-11, Asim fought back strongly and swept the other three sets 11-9, 11-4, 11-6 to seal a fine win.

In the women’s singles round of 32, Noor-ul-Ain conquered Khulan Purevjavrd of Mongolia 3-0 with the game score being 11-0, 11-4, 11-4 to advance to the round of 16.In the mixed doubles Pool D, Pakistan 1, featuring Farhan Zaman and Sadia Gul, went down to India 1 by 2-0.

Athletics: At the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, Pakistan’s Farhan Ilyas did not finish the 110m hurdles heats.

The country’s top sprinter Shajar Abbas failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the men’s 200m. He clocked 21.53. He was also given warning for lane infringement during his run.In the 200m women, Tameen Khan was disqualified under rule 17.3.1, which relates to lane infringement.

In the women’s 1500m final, Rabeela Farooq finished at the last 17th position by clocking 5:14.94.Archery: At the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in recurve men’s individual qualification, Israrul Haq and Mohammad qualified for the next round with scores of 634 and 596, respectively, while Idrees Majeed failed to qualify with a score of 594.In the women recurve 72 arrows 70m ranking round, Nighat Naheed with 459 points qualified for the next round.