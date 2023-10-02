Amanatdaar Welfare Trust celebrates Orphan Day

KARACHI: Amanatdaar Welfare Trust organised an annual event, the Orphan Day, which serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of reaching out to those without the same opportunities and support systems as others.

The organisation’s unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of orphan children shone brilliantly throughout the day’s festivities.

Children from various orphanages and foster care homes across the region attended the event, where Amanatdaar Welfare Trust’s dedicated volunteers, staff, and supporters worked tirelessly to create an unforgettable experience.

Every child received a specially tailored gift, resulting in heartwarming smiles as they unwrapped their presents. The day was packed with a diverse range of entertaining activities, including games; storytelling sessions, art and craft workshops, and even a mesmerising magic show.

The children laughed and bonded with their peers, creating cherished memories, while delicious and nutritious meals were served to all attendees, ensuring that the children enjoyed a delightful feast.

The volunteers and staff took pride in creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for the kids.

Karimullah Adeni and Saima Adeni, founders and trustees of the organisation, expressed their thoughts on the event, saying: “Orphan Day holds a special place in our hearts as it reinforces the importance of love, care, and community support.”

“We firmly believe that every child deserves happiness and an opportunity to dream, and today, we witnessed those dreams come to life. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our volunteers, donors, and partners for making this day possible,” they said.