FIA arrests 8 persons for going to Saudi Arabia for begging

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday arrested eight persons at the Multan International Airport who were going to Saudi Arabia for begging on the Umra visa.

During investigation, it was found that they had paid Rs185,000 to a person, identified as Javed, for visa processing. As per agreement, half of the money collect through begging had to be shared with the sub-agent. The passports of the arrested persons have been seized for further legal action. A case has been registered against them under Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018. It is pertinent to mention that two days ago, 16 persons were arrested who were going to Saudi Arabia on the Umra visa for begging.