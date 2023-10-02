MQM likely to withdraw review plea in Faizabad sit-in case

Supporters of Pakistani political Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party hold party flags as they attend a campaign meeting ahead of the general election in Karachi on July 23, 2018. — AFP

KARACHI/ ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) is likely to withdraw its review petition on the Faizabad sit-in verdict of the Supreme Court.

MQM-P leader and former federal minister Aminul Haque said on Sunday that since the Intelligence Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency and other parties had also withdrawn their review petitions, many leaders of the party were of the opinion that they should also take back their plea.

He explained that the Rabita Committee of the party would convene today (Monday) to discuss the matter, after which the party would likely withdraw its review petition from the apex court.

Meanwhile, Geo News reported MQM counsel Irfan Qadir as saying the advocate on record has been informed about the party’s decision to withdraw the petition.

As the apex court announced that that it would revisit the Faizabad sit-in case on September 28, the federal government and several other petitioners, including the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) filed similar applications in succession, seeking the withdrawal of their petitions.

Multiple pleas were filed challenging the verdict on the Faizabad sit-in staged by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in 2017 against the then PML-N government.

The review petitions were filed by the Ministry of Defence, the IB, the PTI, the Pemra, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Ejazul Haq.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, who was a member of the three-member bench that issued the 2019 verdict, told the parties seeking to withdraw their pleas — the government, Pemra, the ECP, and others — to submit their responses in writing and explain the reasons behind their decision.

“I am surprised over the petitioners request to call back their petitions,” the CJP remarked, noting that he wanted to give time to the petitioners as he adjourned the hearing till November 1. The CJP also expressed annoyance over the non-implementation of the years-old verdict.