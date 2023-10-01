Student shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A student was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on a bus stop in Amanghar area in the district on Saturday.

Ibne Amin, a resident of Mohallah Khattak in Amanghar, told the police that he was on his duty in Soryakhel when informed by someone that his son named Shamsul Amin had been shot dead by unidentified armed men near Manan Bagh. He said that the body was now being shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Nowshera, through the Rescue 1122 ambulance.

The complainant said that his son, who was a second year student, had gone to purchase groceries for home when targeted at the Amanghar Bus Stop. He said that the family had no enmity with anyone.The police registered a case and started an investigation