Pervez Tahir laid to rest

LAHORE: Noted intellectual, economist and columnist Dr Pervez Tahir was laid to rest on Friday. He had studied from Government College Lahore and completed his PHD economics from Harvard University and then Oxford University. He was considered among the top economists of Pakistan. He had retired as chief economist in the Ministry of Planning. People from all walks of life offered condolences on his death.
