CM visits police stations, suspends SHO Shafiqabad

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited various police stations including Factory Area Sheikhupura and Police Station Shafiqabad Bund Road from late night till early in the morning.

CM expressed his severe indignation over non-registration of FIR relating to mobile theft and dacoity incidents within 24 hours and ordered to immediately removal of SHO from his post. Naqvi asserted that a case should be registered by taking prompt action on the applications within the stipulated time period adding that no delay in the cases will be tolerated at any cost.

Naqvi immediately issued directions to the Inspector General of Police in this regard. He also reviewed the progress being made on the citizens' applications at the front desk. He reviewed the front desk, Malkhana, Moharar room, investigation room and other sections.

CM inquired from the accused about their cases detained in the lock up. An accused detained in the Shafiqabad police station lock up wept after narrating his story about not returning the interest amount and bouncing of a cheque. CM consoled him and assured him about the provision of justice.

Naqvi while announcing to pay the liable amount of the accused directed to fulfill all legal requirements for his release. He ordered to launch a crackdown against those elements who indulge into doing usury business. The women visitors present in the Shafiqabad Police Station informed CM about their cases. Naqvi ordered legal action on the application of women. He directed to shift the Shafiqabad police station Malkhana to a better place. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Inspector General of Police and CCPO also accompanied him.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) has forbidden us to earn our livelihood by foul means. He said this while addressing a prize distribution ceremony in a Naat Khawani competition held under the auspices of District Education Authority Lahore. Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nair, Mansoor Qadir, Dr Javed Akram, Adviser Wahab Riaz, Secretary School Education, Secretary Information, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister also participated as a chief guest in the International Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) Conference held at Data Darbar. Scholars and reciters from Egypt, Turkiye, Tanzania and other countries also participated in the conference. CM Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the Vice Chancellor of Al-Azhar University Egypt and Professors of Hadith Muhammad Al Nasr and Osama Bin Hassan. The reciters coming from foreign countries recited the Holy Quran in an impressive manner. Naqvi also paid a visit to the Shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh Ali Bin Usman Al Hajveri and laid wreath and flowers on the mazar. Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi along with the Punjab Cabinet visited the Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road Underpass Project. Naqvi and the Provincial Ministers reviewed the progress being made on the construction work and inspected the site.

CM Mohsin Naqvi and the Provincial Ministers witnessed the construction work of the walls of the underpass and expressed their satisfaction over the construction work of the project. Daily one lakh 20 thousand vehicles will be benefited with the construction of an underpass at the Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road. Chief Engineer LDA and contractor gave a briefing about the completion of the project and progress being made on the construction work.

CM Mohsin Naqvi after visiting Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road Underpass Project and while talking with the media informed that Nawaz Sharif Interchange will be opened for traffic by 17th October if delay did not occur due to more rains.

Work is ongoing day and night on the Ghora Chowk flyover and Khalid Butt Chowk underpass projects and will soon be completed. Not even a one percent compromise will be made on the quality of the projects. NESPAK in the capacity of a third party is doing strict monitoring of the quality of all the projects.

Answering questions of the journalists, Mohsin Naqvi said that suspicious people have been arrested due to terrorism threat. Oil prices have further increased but we have not increased the fares of public transport and old fares were being charged on the Metro Bus service and Orange Line Metro Train and the Punjab government was giving subsidies.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi along with the provincial cabinet visited Services Hospital on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal and inspected the Model Ward and Model Room being built in the Services Hospital.

Naqvi and the Cabinet reviewed facilities being provided in the Model Ward and Model Room. He witnessed tiles and windows being installed in the model corridor, nursing counter, ward and room. He issued necessary directions to the concerned officials to further improve the Model Ward and Model Room.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister also witnessed the exhibition of models displayed in connection with Rabi-ul-Awwal near Masjid-e-Shuhada at Mall Road.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar and CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana also accompanied him.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the blast which took place in Mastung on the day of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. He expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives including the life of a DSP. CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the family members of the deceased persons. He prayed for an early recovery of the injured and regretfully remarked that such a terrorist incident in Mastung is highly sorrowful and condemnable. He assured that the sympathies of the Punjab government rests with the heirs of martyrs.