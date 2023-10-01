Brother of key suspect in cash van robbery caught with Rs53m

In a major breakthrough in the cash van robbery that occurred in the Korangi area earlier this month, police arrested a brother of a key suspect and recovered looted money.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted by the investigating wing of District Korangi, in collaboration with the Punjab police in Vehari. The team also recovered Rs53 million on Friday. The suspect taken into custody has been identified as Zain, the police said and added that he is a brother of the key suspect, Zohaib, a search for whom is underway.

Zohaib was the driver of a security company’s cash van and had absconded after looting the cash van on September 19 from the vicinity of Korangi Industrial Area.

According to the police, the van, which had Rs63 million in cash, was found abandoned at some distance in Awami Colony after the suspect fled. Footage from a nearby closed-circuit camera also revealed that after abandoning the van by the roadside, the suspect took out the cash from it and fled, sitting in a vehicle with his accomplices.

According to police, the security firm had recently rehired the driver, Rai Zohaib Hussain, who seized the opportunity to make off with the substantial sum intended for delivery to various bank branches. The crew chief of the van, Moosa Khan, filed a case, and an investigation was launched into the incident. One of the security guards, Saqib Ali, was detained for questioning.