Three Karachi batters hit tons vs Lahore in Quaid Trophy

LAHORE: The highlights of the play on the third day of the fourth round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy were centuries by Karachi Whites' Khurram Manzoor, Imad Alam and Asad Shafiq against Lahore Whites.

Khurram Manzoor scored the 34th century of his first-class career while Asad Shafiq managed to score the 30th century of his first-class career.

At the Gaddafi Stadium here Karachi Whites, starting the day at 104/0, showcased a dominant batting display against Lahore Whites. Imad Alam's aggressive innings of 102 runs

(11 fours, 4 sixes) and Khurram Manzoor's composed century (110 runs, 9 fours, 2 sixes) laid the foundation.

The duo shared a remarkable 168-run partnership for the first wicket. Asad Shafiq continued his excellent form with his second century in this Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, scoring 113 runs (12 fours). Karachi Whites posted a formidable total of 432/4.

Peshawar Region vs Lahore Blues at an Abbottabad Stadium: In response to Lahore Blues' first-innings score of 334, Peshawar Region managed 360 runs, featuring a notable 132-run innings by Sahibzada Farhan.

Kashif Bhatti's four-wicket haul added pressure to the batting side. Lahore Blues, in their second innings, scored 149/7, setting an overall lead of 123 runs with three wickets in hand.

FATA vs Multan at Shoaib Akhtar Stadium Rawalpindi: Facing a follow-on, FATA displayed resilience, scoring 167/3 in their second innings against Multan.

Salman Khan led the charge with a well-compiled 76 runs, and Haseeb Khan remained unbeaten on 45 runs.

Earlier, in their first innings, FATA was bowled out for 348, responding to Multan's declaration at 529/5. Rehan Afridi's remarkable 164 and contributions from Akif Javed (53) and Muhammad Sarwar (51) were notable. Zahid Mahmood was the star for Multan, scoring 135 runs and taking 5 wickets.

Rawalpindi vs Faisalabad at Pindi Stadium:

Rawalpindi faced a target of 203 runs to win against Faisalabad.

They concluded the day at 190/2, with Abdul Faseeh falling just short of a century at 99 runs. Ashfaq Ahmed contributed with an unbeaten 40.

Earlier, Faisalabad was bowled out for 234 in their second innings, featuring a significant 87-run innings by Muhammad Haris.

Mohammad Faizan, playing his first first-class match, showcased an

impressive bowling performance with four wickets, adding to his five-

wicket haul in the first innings.