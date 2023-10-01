Razzaq blitz takes Pakistan into Global Cup final

KARACHI: Skipper Abdul Razzaq’s epic knock of 195 took Pakistan into the final of the inaugural MCW Over 40 Cricket Global Cup 2023, setting up a date with West Indies in the title clash on Monday. Hong Kong and UAE, who emerged triumphant in playoffs, will contest the plate final on Sunday.

In the semifinals, Pakistan overwhelmed Australia by a staggering margin of 252 runs here at National Bank Stadium and West Indies overpowered USA by three wickets at NBP Sports Complex. In the playoffs, UAE edged out Canada by three wickets at Southend Club and Hong Kong outgunned Nepal by eight wickets at Moin Khan Academy.

Australia and USA, the losing semifinalists, will be pitted against each other in the classification match to decide third position here at NBP Sports Complex while Canada and Nepal will be featuring in the game to decide seventh position here at Southend Club. Both these matches will be held on Sunday.

The awesome power-hitting of Razzaq was the highlight of the semifinal. Opening the innings, he hammered as many as 11 sixes besides 22 fours in his 112-ball 195, adding 299 for first wicket in 36 overs with fellow opener Amjad Ali, who also scored a century, smashing a six and 12 fours in his 103 off 102 balls. A whirlwind 23-ball 67 from Tassawar Abbas took Pakistan to an amazing total of 400 for six in the allotted 45 overs.