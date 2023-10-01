India hammer Pakistan 10-2 in Asiad hockey game

KARACHI: India defeated Pakistan by 10-2 in a one-sided pool match and sealed the spot in the semi-final of the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.

After what is one of their worst defeats, Pakistan will have to compete in decisive encounter against Japan on October 2 to reach the semifinals.

India, the third ranked in the world ranking, scored two goals in the first quarter against 15th ranked Pakistan. The first field goal was scored by Mandeep Singh in the 8th minute.

In the 11th and 17th minutes, Harmanpreet Singh put his team in a dominant position. Sumeet scored India's fourth goal in the 30th minute, while in the third quarter Harmanpreet scored through the penalty corners in the 33rd and 34th minutes.

Four minutes later Muhammad Sufian Khan scored a goal from Pakistan through a penalty corner.

Varun Kumar scored a field goal in the 41st minute for India. Pakistan's second goal was scored by Rana Abdul Waheed in the 45th minute.

India's eighth goal was scored by Shamsher Singh in the 46th, while Lalit Kumar fired a field goal in the 49th minute.