Vague protests

The JI chief, Sirajul Haq, embarked upon a nationwide protest a couple weeks ago against price escalation, the rising cost of living, and the increase in utility bills, which has made the lives of the poor and middle classes miserable. I am sure Sirajul Haq and the other leaders of the JI are aware that the present crisis is a result of insufficient tax revenues. Smuggling, hoarding, tax evasion, and black marketing are our curse, depriving the state of revenues.

Protests should be aimed against all those involved in such activities. It has become a matter of course for those parties not in power to hold noisy demonstrations against economic problems, without pinpointing any root causes. However, whenever our political parties do get into power, they inevitably fail to enhance the tax net and resort to indirect taxation, further burdening those already struggling.

Ali Malik T

Lahore